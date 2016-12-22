CPA fall athletic awards | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep Academy held its 2016 Fall Athletic Awards Wednesday Dec. 14 in the gymnasium. Athletic Director Rob Gorrell served as the speaker for the evening and thanked everyone for their participation and support of the program throughout the fall.

Presenters included Trent Cannon, varsity tennis; Meagan Driggers, cheer; Ashley Finney, volleyball; Marc Warren, middle school football and Gorrell, varsity football.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Offensive MVP – Jacob Breland; Defensive MVP – Andrew Murdaugh; No Surrender – Grier Frank; Most Improved – Connor Pellum.

VARSITY FOOTBALL: Offensive MVP – Nick Padgett; Best Offensive Back – Brantley Hudson; Best Offensive Lineman – Jason Walling; Defensive MVP – Josh Carter; Best Defensive Back – Tanner Marsh; Best Defensive Lineman – Jason Dennis; No Surrender – Corey McMillan; No Surrender – Wil Hughes.

JV VOLLEYBALL: Best Defense – Emily Wilson; Best Offense – Jessica Hughes.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Co-Best Offense – Ella Nolte; Co-Best Offense – Natalye Kinard; Co-Best Defense – Haley Wilson; Co-Best Defense – Weslin Jones.

MS SIDELINE CHEER: Coach’s Award – Alley Crook; No Surrender – Rianna Bailey.

VARSITY SIDELINE CHEER: Coach’s Award – Kayla Hayden; No Surrender – Pat Utsey; No Surrender – Carolina Jones; No Surrender – Sydney Crosby.

COMPETITION CHEER: Coach’s Award – Brynn Nettles; No Surrender – Taylor Tomedolskey; No Surrender – Heather Davis

VARSITY TENNIS: MVP – Meredith Ware; Most Improved – Emma Kate Bell; No Surrender – Rianna Bailey.

ALL REGION PLAQUES:

TENNIS – Meredith Ware;

VOLLEYBALL – Weslin Jones and Haley Wilson;

FOOTBALL – Fisher Jackson – QB; Nick Padgett – WR; Brantley Hudson – WR; Corey McMillan – OL; Josh Carter – TE; Cole Smith – DL; Jason Dennis – DL; Joe Bryan – LB; Wil Hughes – DB; Region Offensive Player of the Year – Fisher Jackson – QB; Honorable Mention – Chris Reeves – LB and Honorable Mention – Jason Walling – OL.