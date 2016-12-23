CPA Christmas Program | Photos | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:55 am

Photo by JIM KILLIAN

Colleton Preparatory Academy held its annual Christmas program in the sanctuary at the First Baptist Church in Walterboro last week. The seventh grade opened the program with an African Christmas song featuring percussion instruments with Jessica Hughes as soloist. The eighth grade then performed a drama of the Nativity story, accompanied by 70 students in grades K5-5 singing traditional hymns. The sixth-graders sang “Unto Us A Child Is Born” from Handel’s Messiah. The high school chorus concluded the evening with a mixture of sacred and secular favorites including “The Christmas Song” and “Mary, Did You Know?”