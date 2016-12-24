Colleton residents attend governor’s Christmas party | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 11:03 am

Lori Beard, Janis Blocker, Mary Anne Cannady and Ericka Woods enjoyed a Christmas party held by Gov. Nikki Haley and husband Michael recently in Columbia. “We enjoyed what will be our governor’s last Christmas party before she heads for New York. It was a bittersweet goodbye,” Blocker said. Haley has been appointed an ambassador to the United Nations by President-elect Donald Trump.