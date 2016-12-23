Christmas Cheer | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 23, 2016 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:30 am
Members of the Community Action Line Against Violence gathered at the meeting room of the Colleton County Memorial Library the afternoon of Dec. 17 to wrap children’s presents and package the ingredients for a Christmas dinner for some of the area’s less fortunate. Juanita Harvey, the organization’s secretary, and Horace Simmons, founder and president of the action line, pose beside a Christmas tree and some presents during a break at the annual charitable effort.
Photo by GEORGE SALSBERRY
