Christmas by the book: What’s your favorite? | Christmas | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:10 am

Ask Shiela M. Keaise, the children’s librarian at Colleton Memorial Library, to put together her top 10 list of Christmas books to read aloud and it goes together quickly.

Maybe the ease in putting together the list came from the fact that she had just led a Christmas read-aloud of Christmas favorites as part of the events that made up the Festival of Trees held recently at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market.

Most of the books on her top 10 list were relatively new.

But the list did include the holiday standard, “The Night Before Christmas,” penned by Clement Moore hundreds of years ago.

But Keaise’s version of the classic has a local wrinkle, she said: the one done with illustrations produced by the local youngsters participating in one of Keaise’s Illustrate A Book projects.

Here’s Keaise’s top ten for a family read-along:

“Santa Is Coming to the Carolinas”

Written by Steve Smallman

Illustrated by Robert Dunn and Katherine Kirkland

“Pete the Cat Saves Christmas”

Written by Eric Litwin

“Llama and Llama Holiday Drama”

Written by Anna Dewdney

“The Elves and The Shoemaker”

Retold by Freya Littledale

Pictures by Brinton Turkle

“My Look and See Holiday Book: What Am I? Christmas”

Written by Anne Margaret Lewis

Illustrated by Tom Mills

“Disney Phineas and Ferb: Not A Creature Was Stirring Except for a Platypus”

Written by Scott Peterson

Illustrated by Alan Batson

“The Night Before Christmas”

Written by Clement Moore

Illustrated by five Colleton County youths: Rahsad Alon Witter, Tina Thomas, Kayla Sadler, Al’Leigh Murray and Thomas Bowen

Illustrate-A-Book Project arranged by Shiela M. Keaise

“The Night Before Christmas in Texas, That Is”

Written by Leon A. Harris

Illustrated by Meg Wohlberg

“Happy Christmas Gemma”

Written by Sarah Hayes

Illustrated by Jan Ormerod

“Bear Stays Up For Christmas”

Written by Karma Wilson

Illustrated by Jane Chapman