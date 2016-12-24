‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Storybook Parade | Photos | The Press and Standard

Students at Cottageville Elementary School held “A Charlie Brown Christmas Storybook Parade” last Friday, marching from the cafeteria down the hallways decked out in their Christmas finest. Pre-K through third grades marched in the parade, as 4-5th-graders, faculty, staff and guests watched. At the conclusion of the parade, the CES Honor Choir gave two performances in the cafeteria.