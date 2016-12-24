‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Storybook Parade | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 24, 2016 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:50 am
Students at Cottageville Elementary School held “A Charlie Brown Christmas Storybook Parade” last Friday, marching from the cafeteria down the hallways decked out in their Christmas finest. Pre-K through third grades marched in the parade, as 4-5th-graders, faculty, staff and guests watched. At the conclusion of the parade, the CES Honor Choir gave two performances in the cafeteria.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.