‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Storybook Parade | Photos | The Press and Standard

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' Storybook Parade

December 24, 2016

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:50 am

Students at Cottageville Elementary School held “A Charlie Brown Christmas Storybook Parade” last Friday, marching from the cafeteria down the hallways decked out in their Christmas finest.  Pre-K through third grades marched in the parade, as 4-5th-graders, faculty, staff and guests watched.  At the conclusion of the parade, the CES Honor Choir gave two performances in the cafeteria.

