Altman, O’Quinn take home top XC awards | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 22, 2016 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:38 am
By CINDY CROSBY
The Colleton County High School Cross-Country program held its fall 2016 awards Monday Dec. 12 in the library at CCHS.
“It was a great night with a great group of young people,” said Coach George Smith. “Thank you all for coming and for your tremendous effort during the season. A special thanks to all the parents who played a major part in the success of the team.”
The following student-athletes were honored during the program:
COUGARS: Ryan O’Quinn – Best Runner, All-Region, Senior Award; Wyatt O’Quinn – Academic Award; Hunter Polk – Sportsmanship Award; Adam Groves – Coach’s Award; Blaine Cook – Most Improved Award.
LADY COUGARS: Abigail Altman – Best Runner, All-Region, State Qualifier; Grayson Altman – Sportsmanship Award, All-Region, State Qualifier; Danielle Savage – Academic Award, Senior Award, State Qualifier; Kayla Dantzler – Coach’s Award, State Qualifier; Kensley Dantzler – Most Improved Award, State Qualifier; Lauren Reynolds – Coach’s Award, State Qualifier; Catherine Bunton – State Qualifier.
