Water improvements coming to Smoaks | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 9:36 am

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

Next year will see Smoaks addressing the needs of the town’s water distribution system.

A Dec. 12 meeting involving representatives of the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority with officials from Smoaks and Colleton County focused on the requirements and regulations for Smoaks use of a $500,000 grant from the RIA.

In mid-November, the RIA Board of Directors approved 25 water and sewer grants across the state totaling more than $9 million. Smoaks was the smallest community in South Carolina to receive a piece of that funding.

Smoaks Mayor Rick Linder said he and the members of the town council are very pleased that the grant was approved. “We have been talking about it for many years; we tried a couple of different routes (to securing the funds) without success.”

The money coming to Smoaks for water line upgrades is the maximum amount the RIA can award. Smoaks is required to provide a monetary match for the project.

The town’s officials have not just been talking about the need to improve the water distribution system, they have spent years slowly putting aside funds to help fuel the improvements. Over the years, Smoaks has amassed $400,000.

That money will be joined by funds from the county’s Capital Projects Sales Tax to provide the local match.

When the Capital Projects Sales Tax ballot question was approved by voters in the Nov. 4, 2014 General Election, the ballot question contained a list of what projects would be undertaken with the proceeds from the sales tax.

Colleton County’s Rural Water System was eighth on the project list: $1.5 million in funding to be available if officials of Lodge, Smoaks and Williams could come to agreement on establishing a regional water system to serve the three areas.

But that funding possibility came with a sunset date. If the agreement was not in place after a specific period of time, those sales tax funds could be moved to another rural water project.

A press release issued by RIA announcing the grants explains that the grants are awarded through a competitive process that considers needs for improved public health, environmental protection, community sustainability and economic development.

Applications are selected by the board based on criteria including severity of the problem, expected impact and feasibility of the project.

Linder said the project “is going to help everything. It is a great move for everybody.”

The mayor explained that the town’s wells and water tower are in good shape, but the pipes that carry the water to the town’s customers are showing their age — they have been in the ground for over 70 years.

In addition to the maintenance problems associated with the distribution system’s age, the line are undersized, causing water pressure problems.

The new lines will be larger in diameter. In addition to better meeting the needs of the residents, the greater capacity will allow the town to have fire hydrants installed, improving fire protection.

That move, Linder explained, will aid the county. Colleton County Fire-Rescue, when battling a fire outside the town limits, will be able to secure water from the hydrants.

County Administrator Kevin Griffin said that an improved water service in the Smoaks area could also be a plus in community and economic development in that area.

Smoaks and Colleton County officials were unsuccessful in obtaining a RIA grant for the distribution system improvements last spring. There is less RIA funding available in the spring, so the decision was made to file another application for the fall funding program.

In order to improve the application, the local officials enlisted the aid of Michelle Knight and Kimberly Mullinax of the Lowcountry Council of Governments’ Community and Economic Development Department in fine-tuning the application.

Knight and Mullinax work with counties and communities within the LCOG jurisdiction to put together federal and state grant applications.

Griffin, in an earlier conversation about the Smoaks proposal, said that county officials were pleased to be able to assist Smoaks. “The folks in that part of county don’t ask for a lot,” Griffin said.

The engineering firm of Davis & Floyd, with offices in Charleston and other South Carolina cities, is handling the design work for Smoaks.

Linder said the state grant requires that the work be completed within 18 months after the money is awarded.

“We want to go out for bids very soon, as soon as we can get everything together,” Linder said.