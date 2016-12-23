Sparta Live

2000 Chevy Silverado | Classifieds

by | December 23, 2016 10:47 am

For Sale
2000 Chevy Silverado Pickup
Extended Cab, 4WD, 124,000 miles.
Good condition. $5,800
Call Ray Thomas 843-562-2655

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2016 | Walterboro Live